MIB: Wall Street’s Shrinking Gender Pay Gap

On average, woman earn less, and in some cases substantially less, than men doing in the same job. That is changing. In some rare workplaces, the gap has shrunk to effectively zero.

Kathy Fisher, head of wealth and investment strategies at Alliance Bernstein, discusses the pay differential for women in finance, and why it has improved radically over the past decade; at her firm, she says the gender pay gap no longer exists.

Her work has her overseeing research on investment planning and wealth transfer issues for the high-net-worth families, endowments and foundations and the $554 billion dollars Alliance Bernstein manages on their behalf. (She joined the firm in 2001; previously, she spent 15 years at JPMorgan).

Her favorite books are referenced here; our conversation transcript is available here.

