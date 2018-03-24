MIB: Kathleen Fisher, Alliance Bernstein

This week, we speak with Kathy Fisher, head of wealth and investment strategies at Alliance Bernstein, which manages $554 billion dollars. She has overseen research on investment planning and wealth transfer issues facing high-net-worth families as well as endowments and foundations at AB since 2013 (she joined the firm in 2001). Previously, she spent 15 years at JPMorgan.

She leads the team responsible for developing and communicating asset allocation advice and investment strategies for high-net-worth clients.

Fisher explains how the pay differential for women in finance has improved radically over the past decade; at her firm, the pay gap no longer exists.

Her favorite books are referenced here; our conversation transcript will be available tomorrow.

You can stream/download the full conversation, including the podcast extras on iTunes, Bloomberg, Overcast, and Soundcloud. Our earlier podcasts can all be found on iTunes, Soundcloud, Overcast and Bloomberg.

Next week, we sit down with Matt Kadnar of GMO.

Kathleen Fisher’s favorite books

Gotham: A History of New York City to 1898 by Edwin G. Burrows



All the King’s Men by Robert Penn Warren

