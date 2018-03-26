This is a fascinating discussion about how Trump fought a relatively modest fine at his New Jersey golf courses: $147,000.

Peter Elkind explains that “as small as the sum was for a man like Trump, [it is] telling, not just because his resistance to oversight seems so disproportionate to the underlying allegations, but also because they provide a revealing anatomy of the five primary stages of Trump response:

1. Delay

2. Dissemble

3. Shift Blame

4. Haggle

5. Get Personally Involved. (The elements can be used in any order, more than once.)

and on occasion, there is a sixth stage:

6. Offer a job to one of the key players on the opposing side.

Go check out the entire piece — it is fascinating . . .

Source:

The Six Stages of Trump’s Resistance

Peter Elkind

Pro Publica, March 5, 2018

https://www.propublica.org/article/trump-new-jersey-golf-courses-environmental-problems