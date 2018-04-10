10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• Amazon and 16 other companies Trump has attacked since his election (CNN Money)

• Come easy, go easy: The Tech Takedown! (Damodaran)

• What’s Keeping Bill Ackman in Business (Institutional Investor)

• Your Future Home Might Be Powered By Car Batteries (Bloomberg)

• Blockchain is not only crappy technology but a bad vision for the future (Medium)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Kadnar, a member of GMO’s asset allocation team. Prior to joining GMO in 2004, he was an in-house counsel for LPL Financial Services.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!