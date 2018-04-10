10 Thursday AM Reads

My post-reversal day morning train reads:

• No, the Rest Aren’t Rising in High-Tech Venture Capital (City Lab)

• Where marijuana is legal, opioid prescriptions fall, studies find (Stat)

• Fear is loud. Evidence is quiet. Listen to the evidence. (Of Dollars And Data) see also To Control Your Life, Control What You Pay Attention To (Harvard Business Review)

• How One Man Got Rich Selling Machine Guns (Bloomberg)

• Why you stink at fact-checking (The Conversation)