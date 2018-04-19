Mount Stupid (Again)



Source: Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal

Two weeks ago, I discussed the importance of understanding how much I know (or do not know). As noted then, “I pay lots of attention to meta-cognition, and how when we develop skills we also learn the separate skill of self-evaluation. This is of enormous importance to traders and investors; I find it fun to bring in parallel experiences from other realms.”

I enjoy meta-cognition as much as the next wonk, and have written about Dunning Kruger too many times to count. However, nothing beats the succinct phrase “Mount Stupid.”

