10 Tuesday AM Reads

May has finally arrived! Enjoy the new month with our Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• The Big Squeeze: Why The Stock Market’s Bull Run Faces Its Biggest Threat In Years (IBD) but see The Data Has Spoken: Buy Stocks! (AllStarCharts)

• How Wall Street Bought Toys ‘R’ Us And Left 30,000 People Without Jobs (Buzzfeed)

• Architect of Greatest Trade Ever Hit by Losses, Redemptions Postcrisis (Wall Street Journal) see also David Einhorn Finds Victories More Elusive Since Winning Lehman Bet (Wall Street Journal)

• Charlie Douglass and his Laff Box invented the laugh track as we know it. (Slate)

• People Overestimate the Happiness New Purchases Will Bring (The Inquirer) see also Guide to Happiness (TIME)

What are you reading?

