10 Weekend Reads

• Surviving Prison as a Wall Street Convict (Institutional Investor)

• Impress the Algorithm. Get $250,000. A venture fund’s experiment in human-free investing could alleviate bias. Or make it worse. (BloombergBusinessweek)

• The Impact of Saving Versus Return on Wealth (AAII)

• Sarah Silverman Is the Troll Slayer (GQ)

• Willful Waters: Los Angeles and its river have long been enmeshed in an epic struggle for control. (Places)

• Epigenetics: The Evolution Revolution (New York Review of Books)

• How The Congressional Baseball Shooting Didn’t Become The Deadliest Political Assassination In American History (Buzzfeed)

• Is it really a Leonardo? Forensics can’t be sure. Provenance can be fudged. This is why the expert eye still rules the game of art authentication (Aeon)

• The Jaguar Is Made for the Age of Humans: face-to-face with the cat deep in the Amazon jungle, left with a new understanding of its surprising resilience to poaching and habitat loss (The Atlantic)

• The Golden Age of Barbecue (Texas Monthly) see also The List: The Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas (Texas Monthly)

Eighties Babies Are Officially the Brokest Generation



Source: Slate

