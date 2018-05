When she wrote Exile in Guyville, Phair was a 20-something living in Chicago’s Wicker Park, unemployed but making art, and crashing with her then-boyfriend in a grimy apartment.

That’s when she found a tape that would change her life: The Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main St.

Liz Phair On Demanding A Voice In 25 Years Of ‘Guyville’





