Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 5.11.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 11th, 2018

Positives:

1. March saw 6.55mm job openings, a record number (survey dates back to 2000). That was up from 6.08mm in February;

2. Jobless claims came in at 211k, beating the expected 220k.

3. Same store sales growth rose 4.2% y/o/y, up from previous 3.5%.

4. Consumer prices rose .2% m/o/m in April at the headline level and .1% ex food and energy. Both were one tenth below the forecast

5. Import prices rose .3% while export prices rose .6% for the month of April.