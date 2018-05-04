Succinct Summations of Week’s Events for 5.4.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 4th, 2018

Positives:

1. Unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in April, its lowest level in 17 years.

2. Net revisions to two prior payroll months were up by 30k

3. Average weekly earnings rose by 3.2% in March and 2.9% in February.

4. Jobless claims came in at 211k, up from previous 209k and below the 224k expected.

5. The trade deficit fell from -57.6 billion to -49 billion during the month of March.

6. Same store sales growth rose 3.5% y/o/y.

7. PMI Manufacturing rose from 55.6 to 56.5, its highest since September 2014; PMI services index rose to 54.6 from previous 54.

8. Factory orders rose 1.6% m/o/m, up .4% from previous 1.2%.