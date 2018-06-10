10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• The contrarian wisdom of George Costanza (Economist)

• The NFL’s Next Billionaire Owner Won’t Be a Person (Institutional Investor)

• Feynman’s Hack and the Map of the Cat (Safal Niveshak) see also When Everything Clicks: The Power Of Judgment-Free Learning (NPR)

• «The swamp is alive and well» (Finanz und Wirtschaft)

• Please don’t rate your waitress 4/5 (Medium)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Cal Turner Jr., who ran Dollar General from 1977 to 2003, expanding the retailer to more than 6,000 stores in 27 states and annual sales in excess of $6 billion. He is the author of “My Father’s Business: The Small-Town Values That Built Dollar General into a Billion-Dollar Company.”

