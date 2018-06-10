10 Friday AM Reads

My welcome to Summer morning train reads:

• Ten Ideas to Foster Long-Term Investing (Brandes Institute)

• Everything you know about Bitcoin is thanks to this Czech grandpa (Outline)

• Mistakes were Made. (And, Yes, by Me.) (Jim O’Shaughnessy) see also Wall Street Looks to Superforecasting to Predict the Financial Future (Wall Street Journal)

• On Science Advancing One Funeral at a Time (ProMarket)

• What we lost when Craigslist shut down its personals section (Quartz)

• Weather Reporters Donned This Striped Pattern On Thursday For A Good Reason (HuffPo)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Dr. Raife Giovinazzo of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management. Giovinazzo conducts research using applied behavioral finance to enhance investment processes at the firm. He studied under Nobel-winning pioneers of behavioral economic Daniel Kahneman and Richard Thaler.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!