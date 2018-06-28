Don Jr. & GDP

June 28, 2018 4:00pm by

@TBPInvictus here:

Apparently Donald Trump Jr. somehow mistakenly stumbled onto the Twitter feed of the Atlanta Fed, after which he pecked out this tweet:

 

 

First, Don Jr. is quoting an estimate — 4.5% is the top of forecasted range. And Of course, Obama “broke 2%” many times during his eight years, as we see below (2% or better in green):

Read this next.

Posted Under