Don Jr. & GDP

@TBPInvictus here:

Apparently Donald Trump Jr. somehow mistakenly stumbled onto the Twitter feed of the Atlanta Fed, after which he pecked out this tweet:

Wow! 4.5% is awesome. I remember when the “Experts” laughed when @realDonaldTrump said we could get there. They said we couldn’t even hit 3%. I don’t think Obama ever broke 2%. DJT’s policies are working overtime for America. https://t.co/IJmXJd3Efh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2018

First, Don Jr. is quoting an estimate — 4.5% is the top of forecasted range. And Of course, Obama “broke 2%” many times during his eight years, as we see below (2% or better in green):