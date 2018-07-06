1982 Ferrari 512 BBi

The first Ferrari that ever caught my attention, the Berlinetta Boxer (BB) was uniquely other-worldly when it launched in 1973. The flying wedge shape was created by moving the 4.9 liter flat-12 engine from its traditional location up front to the space between the driver and the rear axle. It was the first mid-engined road-car to bear the Ferrari name, and a very exotic design for 1973.

In the 1981-84 production years, the 512 was introduced with fuel injection and more horsepower. Only 1007 BBs were produced over those 3 years. They regularly go for $300-500k, making them a less expensive (lol) mid-mounted V12 Ferrari.

Their uniqueness was unfortunately undercut by the similarly styled 8 cylinder 308s and 328s that followed. But the Berlinetta Boxer remains an important car in the evolution of Ferrari and sports cars. They are almost tame looking compared to today’s McLarens and Lamborghinis, but for their day, they were quite the head turner.



Source: Classic Driver



