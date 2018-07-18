How Much Your Country Spends on Research & Development July 18, 2018 6:30am by Admin Tim Source: UNESCO Institute for Statistics, via How Much Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.March 16, 2016 What Data Will the FOMC Focus On ?May 4, 2016 Global Shipping RoutesJune 7, 2018 SoftBank’s Vision Fund Investments Posted Under Digital Media Venture Capital Previous Post Was Higher Education a Major Channel through which the US Became an Economic Superpower in the 20th Century? Next Post 10 Wednesday AM Reads