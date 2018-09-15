10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Roast coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Nadig, managing director of ETF.com. Previously, he was director of ETFs at FactSet Research Systems. Nadig helped design some of the first ETFs at BGI, and as co-founder of Cerulli Associates, he conducted some of the earliest research on fee-only financial advisors and the rise of indexing.

Most Brexit bills are caught up in a slow legislative grind



Source: Economist

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!