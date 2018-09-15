10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Roast coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• The real Goldfinger: the London banker who broke the world (The Guardian)
• A Warning From Europe: The Worst Is Yet to Come (The Atlantic)
• Inside the World of Eddy Cue, Apple’s Services Chief (The Information)
• Seattle’s last 3 video rental stores strive to remain part of the neighborhood (Seattle Times)
• Startups Flock to Turn Young Blood Into an Elixir of Youth (Wired)
• The mystery of Tucker Carlson (Columbia Journalism Review)
• ‘Bless Nixon for Those Tapes’: An Interview with John Dean (New York Review of Books)
• What Is Threatening Science? (Project Syndicate) see also Are the foot soldiers behind psychology’s replication crisis saving science — or destroying it? (Chronicle of Higher Education)
• On going on and on and on: The fantasy of living forever is just a fig leaf for the fear of death – and comes at great personal cost (Aeon)
• The Untold Stories of Paul McCartney (GQ)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Nadig, managing director of ETF.com. Previously, he was director of ETFs at FactSet Research Systems. Nadig helped design some of the first ETFs at BGI, and as co-founder of Cerulli Associates, he conducted some of the earliest research on fee-only financial advisors and the rise of indexing.
Most Brexit bills are caught up in a slow legislative grind
Source: Economist
