Ticketmaster Teaches Scalpers How to Rip Off Concert Goers

The only solution to this is to allow market forces and competition. That is not likely to happen without robust anti-Trust enforcement. Either we have to break up Ticketmaster, or and disallow exclusive deals for venues. We need viable competition!

Ticketmaster recruits pros for secret scalper program



Source: CBC

Beyond running the official box office (and claiming to be anti-bot/anti-scalper), CBC reveals Ticketmaster’s secret program for industrial-scale ticket re-sellers. Our Dave Seglins poses as a scalper and gets a first-hand demonstration of Ticketmaster’s re-seller software, designed to help move millions of dollars in scalper inventories.

