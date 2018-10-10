10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• What Billy Beane and Jim Simons Have in Common (Institutional Investor)

• ‘Great vampire squid’ no longer — Goldman Sachs has finally rehabbed its reputation, 10 years after the financial crisis (Business Insider)

• Skyscrapers Too Pricey for Bankers Are Full of Crypto Startups (Bloomberg)

• Nick Hanauer, the Plutocrat of the Common Man (Democracy)

• Trump administration sees a 7-degree rise in global temperatures by 2100 (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Peter Conti-Brown, a financial historian and legal scholar at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Conti-Brown studies central banking, financial regulation and public finance, with a particular focus on the history and policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve System. He is the author of “The Power and Independence of the Federal Reserve.”

