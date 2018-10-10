10 Monday AM Reads

My hoping for a better week all around morning train reads:
• What Investors Can Learn From Gamblers (Wall Street Journal)
• Keeping at it, by Paul Volcker (Financial Times)
• Uber-Inequality: The middle class is an accident (L2)
• Cesar Sayoc’s Home Was Foreclosed on by Steve Mnuchin’s Bank, Using Dodgy Paperwork (Intercept)
• In China, newly discovered dinosaur bones rewrite history (Christian Science Monitor)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Guggenheim Securities Co-Chairman Jim Millstein, who was the former Chief Restructuring Officer at Treasury, where he was the principal architect of the post-crisis AIG’s restructuring.
