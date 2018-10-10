10 Thursday AM Reads

My even for the year morning train reads:

• Five myths about Apple (Washington Post)

• Uber’s Secret Restaurant Empire: The incredible growth of the food delivery business has led to some unconventional arrangements (Businessweek)

• McKinsey’s Saudi Arabia Scandal Exposes the Consulting Industry’s Achilles’ Heel (Slate) see also Inside the Saudis’ Washington influence machine: How the kingdom gained power through fierce lobbying and charm offensives (Washington Post)

• Make Sinatra the chairman of your kitchen with his classic spaghetti-and-meatballs recipe (The Takeout)

• The Tiny Iowa College That Changed the NFL (Wall Street Journal)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!