10 Tuesday AM Reads

October 9, 2018 8:00am by

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Checking in on Bond Market Losses (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also Bond Bears Can’t Get Their Story Straight (Bloomberg View)
• Trillion-Dollar Deficit? Whatever, Says New Washington Consensus (Bloomberg)
• Here’s what the spread of misinformation on Twitter looks like (Poynter)
• The US is hastening its own decline in AI, says a top Chinese investor (MIT Technology Review) see also US considered ban on student visas for Chinese nationals (Financial Times)
• 62% of Americans favor legalizing marijuana (Pew Research)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under