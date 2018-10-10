10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Checking in on Bond Market Losses (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also Bond Bears Can’t Get Their Story Straight (Bloomberg View)

• Trillion-Dollar Deficit? Whatever, Says New Washington Consensus (Bloomberg)

• Here’s what the spread of misinformation on Twitter looks like (Poynter)

• The US is hastening its own decline in AI, says a top Chinese investor (MIT Technology Review) see also US considered ban on student visas for Chinese nationals (Financial Times)

• 62% of Americans favor legalizing marijuana (Pew Research)