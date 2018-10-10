10 Wednesday AM Reads

My 2020 hint morning train reads:

• The Death of the IPO: The number of IPOs is declining, and that could mean that small investors are getting shut out of the most lucrative deals. (Atlantic)

• Should We Have Foreseen This Bull Market? (Morningstar)

• Can the U.S. Keep Its High-Tech Edge? America still leads the world in innovative start-ups, but other countries are gaining fast. (Wall Street Journal)

• Narcissism is the new normal (The Guardian)

• Taylor Swift Finally Got Political. Why Now? (Daily Beast) see also Why I’m Leaving the Republican Party (The Atlantic)