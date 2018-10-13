RIP: Paul Desmond of Lowry’s Research

I was saddened to learn today that Paul Desmond of Lowry’s Research has passed away.

Paul was instrumental in our understanding of how markets make tops. He won numerous awards for his technical research, including the MTA Charles Dow Award in 2002.

I had become aware of his work in 2004-05, and had multiple conversations and email exchanges with him about the ways markets behave as they are topping. That evolved in 2006 into a long interview (see below), and a visit to Masters in Business in 2015. His award winning thesis about market internals during the topping process became one of the core tenets of the rules-driven tactical portfolio we manage at RWM.

He was very generous with his time, and always had a few encouraging words for a young goof ball like me. Paul was not only a tremendous technician, he was also a hell of a nice human being. He will be greatly missed.

See below for our prior conversations

~~~

MiB: Paul Desmond of Lowry’s Research (October 24, 2015)

Q&A: Paul Desmond of Lowry’s Reports (February 18, 2011)

Q&A: Paul Desmond of Lowry’s, Part II (February 19, 2011)

(Parts I & II were originally published at The Street.com, in February 2006)