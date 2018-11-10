10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Blame Fox, not Facebook, for fake news (Washington Post)

• Understanding Abundance, part 1: It’s Caused by Consumers (Medium)

• You’re a Bad Investor? That Can Be Good (Wall Street Journal) see also How to Take Fear Out of Your Investing Decisions (Barron’s)

• In secret chats, trolls struggle to get Twitter disinformation campaigns off the ground (NBC News)

• A Brief Comedy History of the Beastie Boys (Vulture)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ray Dalio, founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. Dalio’s new book on the history of financial crises, Big Debt Crises, was published this month.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!