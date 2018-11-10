10 Mid-Term Election Day Reads

My election-day morning train reads:
• Did Scott Walker and Donald Trump Deal Away the Wisconsin Governor’s Race to Foxconn? (New Yorker) see also Governors & Mayors, America’s Biggest Suckers! (The Big Picture)
• Women donated 36% of the money in the midterms this year. That’s a huge deal. (Vice) see also Working-class people are underrepresented in politics. The problem isn’t voters. (Vox)
• Congress has a job — but has largely stopped doing it (Washington Post)
• Conservatives trust conservative media. Here’s why. (Columbia Journalism Review) see also Inside Trump’s New Fox Takeover (Vanity Fair)
• I Registered to Vote in Texas. It Was Complicated. (The Atlantic) see also Why Is It So Hard For Native Americans To Vote In This Utah County? (Buzzfeed)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!