10 Monday AM Reads

• Active vs Passive, European Edition: Only 25% of actively managed funds in Europe beat their passive counterparts (Morningstar)

• Will Fox News survive as a house united? The cable network’s ongoing drama in the Trump era (Washington Post)

• Sludge Detectives: The “BE Police” Take On Hotel Booking Sites (Behavioral Scientist)

• Counting All the Votes Is Not a Surprise or a Rollercoaster (Washington Monthly)

• The War Against War: What can we learn from the 1928 Paris Peace Pact? (The Nation) see also Veterans haven’t received GI Bill benefits for months due to ongoing IT issues at VA (NBC)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ray Dalio, founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. Dalio’s new book on the history of financial crises, Big Debt Crises, was published this month.

