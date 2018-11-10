10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ray Dalio, founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. Dalio’s new book on the history of financial crises, Big Debt Crises, was published this month.

Many Americans say women are better than men at creating safe, respectful workplaces



Source: Pew Research Center

