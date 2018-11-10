10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• D.E. Shaw Is a Quant King. Its Humans Are Losing Money (Wall Street Journal)
• We Only See a Version of the Truth (Belle Curve)
• Additional Insights into the Value Factor’s Inner Workings (O’Shaughnessy Asset Management)
• When Sales Isn’t Just Selling: Advice for Founders in Early Markets (Andreessen Horowitz)
• The Mystery of the Havana Syndrome (New Yorker)
• Appraiser Extraordinaire Jonathan Miller On The Importance Of Being Neutral And More (Forbes)
• Sean Hannity now claims to be a journalist. He should be judged as such. (Washington Post) see also Fox News Is Poisoning America. Rupert Murdoch and His Heirs Should Be Shunned. (The Intercept)
• The Time Bandits of Southern California (GQ)
• Party for one: why are so many of the greatest love songs about masturbation? (The Guardian) see also The Crisis of Intimacy in the Age of Digital Connectivity (Los Angeles Review of Books)
• The Story of Outlaw Country in 33 Songs (Pitchfork)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ray Dalio, founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. Dalio’s new book on the history of financial crises, Big Debt Crises, was published this month.
Many Americans say women are better than men at creating safe, respectful workplaces
Source: Pew Research Center
