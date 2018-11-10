10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• The Climate Apocalypse Is Now, and It’s Happening to You (Wired)
• What Can Investors Do About Overconfidence? (Behavioural Investment)
• Politicians like Trump should back General Motors for taking risks and making changes (USA Today) but see GM bought back $10 billion in stock since 2015, double what job cuts will save (CBS News)
• The Miseducation of Sheryl Sandberg (Vanity Fair)
• Good riddance: Americans need to set aside icons like Robert E. Lee to live up to our potential. (Washington Post)
What are you reading?
