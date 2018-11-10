10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• The Nifty Fifty: The bear market of 1969 absolutely wrecked small stocks (Irrelevant Investor)

• Why You Would Not Have Invested With Warren Buffett (Behavioral Value Investor)

• The Radicalism of Taylor Swift: Time and again, she’s stood up for labor in her industry. (Slate)

• Why Don’t We Forget How to Ride a Bike? (Scientific American)

• The New Rise of Anti-Semitism Casts a Shadow Over Europe (CNN)