MIB: How to Influence People (with an assist from Charlie Munger)

When psychology professor Robert Cialdini wrote his 1984 book Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion, he had no idea just how much influence “Influence” would have. The book sold 3 million copies in 30 languages.

Not too long after publication, he received a package in the mail. It contained a personal note from Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s colleague. He had read and greatly enjoyed Influence, immediately recognizing decision-making errors highlighted by Cialdini were also made by investors. The package included 1 share of Berkshire Hathaway stock, along with Munger’s personal phone number, and an invitation to come to the next Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. Thus began a 25-year friendship.

In our conversation, he explains the differences between “Influence” and “Persuasion” in a variety of contexts, including how the President chooses one over the other in the current political environment. Trump focuses on “Persuasion” over “Influence” — he is not seeking to change minds (influence) but to move the people who voted for him to go to the polls on November 6th. Cialdini newest book is Pre-Suasion: A Revolutionary Way to Influence and Persuade.

His favorite books are here; transcript of our conversation is posted here.

