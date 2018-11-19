Today: Masters in Business Live!

Something new: We are going to do a live version of “Masters in Business” podcast about 4- 6 times each year.

Pick your favorite guest, crank up a short version of the MIB in front of a live audience, broadcast on TV and Radio, open it up to Q&A from the audience (followed by a small reception).

MIB Live with Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates. It will air live on Today is the firstwith Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates. It will air live on Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Radio . You can also watch the livestream on Twitter and Facebook at 10:30 am Eastern.

The next MIB Live will be in January, with Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital. Seating is very limited. We will post more info on the January event when the details are finalized.

