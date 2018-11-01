Writing a Book With Paul Volcker

This is fascinating:

Paul Volcker made his mark as the inflation-defeating chairman of the Federal Reserve and in countless other public-service roles, and now at age 91, he’s just published a new memoir called “Keeping At It.” His collaborator happens to be one of our colleagues, Bloomberg Markets editor Christine Harper, who joins Benchmark to share the inside story of what it was like to work with him. She talks with Scott Lanman of Bloomberg News and Daniel Moss of Bloomberg Opinion.