10 Christmas Day Reads

Merry Happy! My Xmas day reads:

• Apollo 8’s Earthrise: The Shot Seen Round the World (New York Times)

• How to not let Brexit ruin your family Christmas (Telegraph) see also How to Talk to a Fox News Viewer at Thanksgiving (TBP)

• The economics of wasteful spending: The deadweight loss of Christmas (PBS)

• PNC Christmas Price Index: Calculating the prices of “The 12 Days of Christmas” (PNC)

• “I don’t want to shoot you, brother”: A shocking story of police and lethal force. Just not the one you might expect. (ProPublica)

• Deval Patrick, Foreclosure Mogul (Huffington Post)

• ‘I Should Have Done More’: Bob Cousy’s Letter To Bill Russell (WBUR)

• 25 Wonderful Facts About It’s a Wonderful Life (Mental Floss)

• Beto O’Rourke Emerges as the Wild Card of the 2020 Campaign-in-Waiting (New York Times) but see Inside Bernie-world’s war on Beto O’Rourke (NBC News)

• Nothing Is More American Than Chinese Food on Christmas (New York Times)