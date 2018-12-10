10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train reads:

• Bogle: RIAs Are the Future; Trading Is Investors’ Enemy (ThinkAdvisor)

• Lessons From the Bernie Madoff Fraud, 10 Years Later (Barron’s) see also Madoff’s Victims Are Close To Getting Their $19 Billion Back (Bloomberg)

• We’re No Longer in the Smartphone Plateau. We’re in the Smartphone Decline. (New York Magazine)

• 2018 wasn’t a complete horror show. Here are four things that probably got better. (Vox)

• Judge Andrew Napolitano: Why I don’t believe that Mueller is on a fishing expedition (or is about to go home) (Fox News)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of the global asset management firm GMO and its chief investment strategist

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!