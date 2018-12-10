10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• GE Powered the American Century—Then It Burned Out: How the company that was once America’s biggest, maker of power turbines, seller of insurance, broadcaster of ‘Seinfeld,’ became a shadow of its former (Wall Street Journal)

• Fine Wine Outperformed Global Equities in 2018 (Barron’s)

• Annuities are Sold, Not Bought (Belle Curve)

• How Generation X Ruined the World: They taught Millennials that self-obsession is the highest mark of cultural capital (Vice)

• The best doesn’t exist. A psychologist explains why we can’t stop searching. (Vox)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Bethany McLean, contributing editor at Vanity Fair and author of the recently released “Saudi America: The Truth About Fracking and How It’s Changing the World.” She also co-wrote “The Smartest Guys in the Room: The Amazing Rise and Scandalous Fall of Enron.”

