10 Tuesday AM Reads

December 4, 2018 8:09am by

Our Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• George H.W. Bush Was a Better President Than Reagan or Clinton (Slate) see also Sully, Bush’s service dog, lies by his casket before one last journey with the former president (Washington Post)
• Inside the World’s Most Elite (and Secret) Traders’ Club: The nameless group confers “a hunting license” that lets an investor sit at the “big boy table and make high-level trades not available to stupid amateurs.” (Bloomberg)
• Bitcoin is close to becoming worthless (Marketwatch) see also Crypto Winter Is Here and We Only Have Ourselves to Blame (Coindesk)
• What’s Really Happening to Retail? (The Atlantic) see also A $500 Device Helps a Mom and Pop Toy Store Find Shoppers on Google (Bloomberg)
• Yes, the Octopus Is Smart. But Why? It has eight arms, three hearts — and a plan. Scientists aren’t sure how the cephalopods got to be so intelligent. (New York Times)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under