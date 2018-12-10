10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• ‘I don’t feel like I’m doing something wrong’: Yuppies have discovered pot — and they like it (Washington Post)

• How Subscriptions Are Remaking Corporate America (Barron’s) see also Volvo’s New Pitch: ‘Don’t Buy This Car’ try a “subscription” instead (Bloomberg)

• How US billionaires are fuelling the hard-right cause in Britain (The Guardian) see also Brexit looks more and more like a bad joke (Wonkblog)

• Midterm election night lasted one month. Here’s why. (CNN)

• Researchers found one way that long-term marriages get happier (Quartz)