10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• ‘I don’t feel like I’m doing something wrong’: Yuppies have discovered pot — and they like it (Washington Post)
• How Subscriptions Are Remaking Corporate America (Barron’s) see also Volvo’s New Pitch: ‘Don’t Buy This Car’ try a “subscription” instead (Bloomberg)
• How US billionaires are fuelling the hard-right cause in Britain (The Guardian) see also Brexit looks more and more like a bad joke (Wonkblog)
• Midterm election night lasted one month. Here’s why. (CNN)
• Researchers found one way that long-term marriages get happier (Quartz)
What are you reading?
