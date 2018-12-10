10 Tuesday AM Reads

December 18, 2018 8:01am by

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• As is always the case, strategists see stocks going higher next year (Irrelevant Investor) see also $14,889,930,106,680: How much companies listed on the world’s stock markets have lost in value since peaking on Jan 28 2018 (Bloomberg)
• The Revenge of the Chart Watchers. (Institutional Investor)
• Sad Santas Confront Empty Malls: Vacant storefronts don’t herald jolly holidays for professional Kriss Kringles (Wall Street Journal) see also Abandoned Frank Lloyd Wright – Tour of Shams Palace, Iran. (Yomadic)
• A mysterious law that predicts the size of the world’s biggest cities (Gizmodo)
• How Britain grapples with nationalist dark web. (Politico)

