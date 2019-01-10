10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Weed Versus Greed on Wall Street: As potential profits in cannabis grow, big banks and blue-chip investors will lose their reticence about the pot business (Wall Street Journal)

• The Rise of Netflix Competitors Has Pushed Consumers Back Toward Piracy (Vice)

• This Is What Happens When You Try to Sue Your Boss (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• “Venture capital money kills more businesses than it helps,” says Basecamp CEO Jason Fried (Recode)

• What I Learned by Eating Only Meat for a Month (Outside) but see A high-carb diet may explain why Okinawans live so long (BBC)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Cameron Mitchell, founder and CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, which manages numerous restaurants across the country, and is the author Yes is the Answer! What is the Question?.

