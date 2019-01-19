10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Maria Bartiromo Was a Generational Icon for Financial Television. WhatTF Happened? (Institutional Investor)

• A Dozen Things I’ve Learned From Comedians About the Business of Life (25iq)

• A Farmer Found a Trojan Horse Inside an Insurance Contract. Now He Might Bring Down the Canadian Insurance Industry. (Institutional Investor)

• Inside the Strange Yet Profitable World of Retail Arbitrage (MEL)

• Telling the China Story: The Rise and Rise of Chinese Science Fiction (FactorDaily)

• Jack Dorsey Has No Clue What He Wants (Huffington Post)

• Can Hollywood’s Biggest Media Companies Avoid Getting Crushed by Debt? (Variety)

• How Beauty Is Making Scientists Rethink Evolution: The extravagant splendor of the animal kingdom can’t be explained by natural selection alone — so how did it come to be? (New York Times Magazine)

• Life, Death and Insulin: As the cost of the lifesaving medication skyrockets, some desperate diabetics are rationing — and risking their lives. (Washington Post)

• To Save the Sound of a Stradivarius, a Whole City Must Keep Quiet (New York Times) see also Behind the Guitar Heroes (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jack Bogle, founder and first CEO of the Vanguard Group, which manages $5.3 trillion dollars in client assets. Bogle passed away this week at the age of 89.

Hedge Funds Had Year to Forget in 2018



Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here