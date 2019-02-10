10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• Howard Marks, CFA: Getting the Odds on Your Side (CFA Institute)

• Wall Street Has It Wrong. You’re a Smart Investor. (Wall Street Journal)

• How America Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Deficits and Debt (The Upshot)

• The Bulwark’s writers are the new outlaws of conservative media. (The Atlantic)

• Taming the Wild: Only a handful of wild animal species have been successfully bred to get along with humans. The reason, scientists say, is found in their genes. (National Geographic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Neil Dwane, portfolio manager, and the Global Strategist with Allianz Global Investors, which manages about $591 billion dollars.

