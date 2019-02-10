10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• “You’ve Got to Be High to Buy U.S. Marijuana Stocks” (Barron’s)

• Calculating the Total Cost of ETF Ownership (Morningstar) see also Life Is Nasty, Brutish and Short for a New ETF (Bloomberg Opinion)

• How to hire a Hedge Fund (Humble Dollar)

• Do we still want to look only at the unemployment rate to measure the amount of labor market slack? (American Economic Association) see also Farmworkers vs robots: Will tomorrow fruit pickers be made of steel and tech? (Washington Post)

• Coffee for Overachievers: A Comprehensive Guide to Better Brew (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D., Vanguard’s global chief economist and head of Vanguard Investment Strategy Group. He is a member of the senior portfolio management team for Vanguard Fixed Income Group.

