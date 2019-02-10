10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Workism Is Making Americans Miserable (The Atlantic) but see Want to cut your work hours in half? Create an A/B schedule (Fast Company)

• “Bad or Good Board of Directors – You Won’t Believe What Happened Next!” (25iq) see also How to Be a Good Board Member (Both Sides of the Table)

• True Facts About Cosmology (or, Misconceptions Skewered) (Sean Carroll) see also Life probably exists beyond Earth. So how do we find it? (National Geographic)

• The Kalashnikov assault rifle changed the world. Now there’s a Kalashnikov kamikaze drone. (Washington Post)

• Ariana Grande Has Matched A Feat Last Achieved By The Beatles (Buzzfeed)

