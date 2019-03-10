10 Monday AM Reads

My undisclosed location Monday morning beach reads:

• The Deep Vault of Millennial Fintech Apps (The Ringer)

• MMT for Dummies (Credit Writedowns)

• The Best Books on Capitalism and Human Nature by Robert Shiller (Five Books)

• Quick Thinking Leads to Bad Behavior (Morningstar)

• Why Haven’t Over-The-Air Updates Taken Over The Auto Industry? (The Drive)

Be sure to check out our special edition of Masters in Business Live! interview this weekend with Howard Marks, co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, which manages over $120 billion dollars. (Video here) Mark’s new book is Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds On Your Side.

