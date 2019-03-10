10 Monday AM Reads

My Sunshine Week back to work morning train reads:

• Bernstein: How to Think About Stocks and Bonds in a Bear Market (Wall Street Journal) see also The Perfect Bull Market Portfolio Might Have Blown Up Your Firm (Bloomberg)

• Inside Twitter’s ambitious plan to change the way we tweet (Recode)

• ‘The U.S. has awesome data on almost everything’: Canadians grapple with surprising case of number envy (Washington Post) see also Curiosity-Driven Data Science (Harvard Business Review)

• A New Paradigm for Plastics (Project-Syndicate)

• Tacko Fall Is 7-Foot-6. And He’s Breaking Basketball. (fivethirtyeight)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with John Chisholm, Co-Chief Executive Officer and co-Chief Investment Officer of Acadian Asset Management, a quantitative global equity manager managing $86 billion dollars.

