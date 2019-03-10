10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• How Sears Lost the American Shopper (Wall Street Journal)

• Data Becomes Cash Crop for Big Agriculture (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Actually, consumers love Big Tech, even if they say they don’t (The Hill) see also The Hottest Chat App for Teens Is … Google Docs (The Atlantic)

• How I Got Here (Scott Galloway)

• Why Americans Are Refusing to Pick Up the Phone (Ozy)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Granade, chief market intelligence officer at Point72 Asset Management, where he directs the firm’s central portfolio and manages Point72 Ventures. Previously, he served as co-head of research for Bridgewater Associates.

