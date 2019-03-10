10 Sunday Reads

My warm Caribbean Sunday morning reads:
• Nobody Wants to Invest in Your Shit (Meb Faber)
• The Fall of ‘America’s Money Answers Man’ (New York Times)
• The Easiest Retirement Choice (Of Dollars And Data)
• Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen: Far from retired, nowhere near done (Marketplace)
• Everything About Finance Distilled Into A Short List (Money Maven)
• Anand Giridharadas: ‘What wealthy people do is rig the discourse’ (The Guardian)
• A philosopher argues that an AI can’t be an artist (MIT Technology Review)
• On David Foster Wallace’s Obsession With Failure (Literary Hub)
• Dutch historian exposes Tucker Carlson as a fraud (Washington Post)
• The 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR: Because Fuck You, That’s Why (Jalopnik)
Be sure to check out our special edition of Masters in Business Live! interview this weekend with Howard Marks, co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, which manages over $120 billion dollars. (Video here) Mark’s new book is Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds On Your Side.
Trump Third Year Has Low Job Approval and Doubts About His Honesty
Source: Pew Research
