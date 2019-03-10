10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Tuesday morning train reads:
• Tesla Is Finally Building the Car It Always Promised, and Nobody’s Happy (Slate)
• Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen: Far from retired, nowhere near done (Market Place)
• How Parents of Child Influencers Package Their Kids’ Lives for Instagram (The Atlantic)
• We have to fix fashion if we want to survive the climate crisis (Fast Company)
• An Army of Insane Supercars Is About to Invade the Geneva Motor Show (Bloomberg)
What are you reading?
Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here