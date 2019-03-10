10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• How’s Your Bracket? (Above the Market)
• Meritocracy doesn’t exist, and believing it does is bad for you (Fast Company) see also What the College Scandal Says About America’s Elite (Bloomberg)
• GMO’s Montier on the rise of the dual economy (FT Alphaville)
• Alan Krueger Led a Quiet Economics Revolution (Bloomberg)
• How Timeboxing Works and Why It Will Make You More Productive (Harvard Business Review)
What are you reading?
